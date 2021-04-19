Hoffman Estates spring branch pickup program underway

Hoffman Estates' free curbside spring tree branch pickup program began Monday and will run through the week of May 10.

The program is for residents covered by the village refuse collection contract. Only one collection pass will be made for each street, and if branches are too large, mixed with unacceptable materials or have not been prepared properly, they will not be picked up.

Public Works crews will tree branches no larger than 8 inches in diameter or 10 feet in length, shrub trimmings and similar brush, and branches from willow trees if separated from other materials. They won't pick up tree trunks, stumps or root balls, firewood, railroad ties or landscape timbers. or grass clippings, leaves, sod, plants or yard waste.

The pickup schedule begins this week with streets north of I-90 and west of Route 59. Beginning April 26, all streets within the boundaries north of Golf Road, south of I-90, east of Barrington Road and west of Roselle Road. Beginning May 3, streets within the boundaries north of Schaumburg Road, south of Golf Road, east of Barrington Road and west of Roselle Road. And beginning May 10, streets within the boundaries north of Schaumburg Road, south of Golf Road, east of Roselle Road and west of Plum Grove Road.

If you have any questions or are interested in free large truckload deliveries of wood chips, call the public works department (847) 490-6800.