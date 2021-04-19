Elgin Mayor's Awards for Preservation winners announced

The winners are in for the annual Elgin Mayor's Awards for Preservation.

Given annually by the mayor based upon recommendation of the Elgin Heritage Commission, the Mayor's Awards recognize those who have preserved and promoted the heritage of Elgin.

Mayor David Kaptain will present preservation awards to 11 recipients who were nominated by their peers. Winners were selected based on their dedicated efforts to preserving Elgin's historic architecture, neighborhoods and cultural resources.

The award ceremony will be hosted by Imago Events on May 4 at the Discovery Church on Prairie Street. Due to pandemic restrictions, the even will be by invite only but will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page starting at 7 p.m.

The winners are:

Elgin Public Museum: For celebrating its 100-year anniversary Nov. 12, 2020 with its Centennial Project.

Paul Spiller: For volunteering his time for the plumbing installation at the 1846 Nancy Kimball House, 302 W. Chicago St.

Ron Lange: For overseeing the acknowledgment and documentation of current and past athletes as part of the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame.

Terry Gabel and Sue Brigham: For their volunteerism and leadership in the continued success of the Friends of the Lords Park Zoo.

First Congregational Church: For dedication to long-term preservation and energy conservation of the 1889 church through the installation of solar panels.

Rudy and Lillian Galfi: For continuing a treasured Elgin History Museum event by going virtual, which brought thousands of online viewers to the annual cemetery walk in September 2020.

Ira Marcus: For creation of the new exhibit at the Elgin History Museum, "Art and Artifacts: Where History Meets Art Exhibit."

Elgin History Museum: For its "You Are Living History" documentation project that allows all residents to be active contributors in recording Elgin's recent past.

Aralei Properties: For rehabbing its property at 212-214 DuPage St. in the Downtown Commercial Historic District.

Carolyn Buhrow: For her inspiring photographs of Elgin's religious facilities and landmarks.

George Rowe: For his 20 years of dedication to Elgin's history. He will receive the George Van de Voorde Outstanding Service Award.

Six heritage building plaques also will be presented to Elgin homeowners who have researched the history and architecture of their historic houses. More than 500 plaques have been presented since the program's establishment in 1986.

This year's recipients are:

Antonio Rios, 839 Cedar Ave.

Adam and Elizabeth Long, 706 Douglas Ave.

Helen Therese Scibetta, 357 Hamilton Ave.

David and Karen Clark, 724 N. Spring St.

Bob and Beth Tierney, 225 Villa St.

Sandra Skulski, 1032 Prospect Blvd.