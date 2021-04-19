Des Plaines mayoral race was a costly one, new records show

From left, Michael Charewicz, Malcom Chester and Andrew Goczkowski were candidates for Des Plaines mayor. Goczkowski won in the April 6 election.

The race for mayor in Des Plaines was an expensive one, with all three candidates building five-figure war chests for signs, mailers and other campaign needs.

Ultimately, the candidate who raised the most money in the three months leading up to Election Day -- 8th Ward Alderman Andrew Goczkowski -- came out on top, state records show.

Candidates for local, county or state offices who raise or spend at least $5,000 must file quarterly financial disclosure reports with the Illinois State Board of Elections. They must also file individual reports for donations of $1,000 or more as they come in.

The most recently quarterly reports, covering transactions between Jan. 1 and March 30, were due April 15. Election Day was April 6.

Reports are viewable online at elections.il.gov.

Goczkowski defeated 6th Ward Alderman Malcolm Chester and former 8th Ward Alderman Mike Charewicz to win the mayor's chair, which comes with a $9,600 annual salary. He'll be sworn in May 3.

Incumbent Matthew Bogusz couldn't run again because of term limits.

The Friends of Andrew Goczkowski committee received $13,315 in contributions from individuals and $20,250 in transfers from other political committees.

Notable donors included:

• Cook County Commissioner Larry Suffredin of Evanston, who gave $250.

• Illinois state Sen. Laura Fine, who gave $500.

• The campaign committee for Des Plaines 2nd Ward Ald. Colt Moylan, which gave $500.

• The campaign committee for Moylan's father, state Rep. Marty Moylan of Des Plaines, which gave $500.

• $2,500 from U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider's campaign committee.

• $1,000 from U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky's campaign committee. Goczkowski works for Schakowsky.

Goczkowski reported $13,500 in donations from various labor unions, too.

Goczkowski also personally lent the committee about $10,601, bringing the group's quarterly receipts to about $44,166.

Additionally, WCPY 92.7 FM, a Polish radio station for the Chicago area, donated $2,500 worth of advertising, records show.

Goczkowski's committee spent more than $41,635 on printing, advertising and other services during the quarter. It ended March with $2,531 saved.

The Citizens for Malcolm Chester committee was funded entirely by the candidate, records show.

Chester lent the group $21,000 during the first quarter and another $2,000 on April 2.

Chester spent $19,817 on yard signs, mailings, a consultant and other expenses during the quarter, records show.

It ended the quarter with about $1,220 saved.

The Citizens to Elect Mike Charewicz committee reported $5,770 in donations from individuals during the quarter. Charewicz also lent the campaign $10,900, reports show, resulting in a quarterly revenue total of $16,670.

Team Charewicz's biggest individual donation came from Park Ridge attorney George Reveliotis, who gave $2,500. All the others were $500 or less.

Charewicz's business, Accurate Auto Clinic, donated $2,530 in yard signs, too.

Charewicz's committee spent about $8,060 on brochures and lawn signs during the quarter. It finished March with more than $8,609 in the bank.