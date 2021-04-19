 

COVID-19 update: 65,233 more shots, 1,959 new cases, 22 more deaths

  • John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comA total of 3,365,282 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

    John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comA total of 3,365,282 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 4/19/2021 12:21 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,959 Monday with 22 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

So far, 53% of Illinoisans age 18 and older and 50% of people 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

 

On Sunday, 65,233 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is 125,212.

The federal government has delivered 9,930,945 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 8,119,867 shots have been administered.

A total of 3,365,282 people -- over 26% of Illinois' 12.7 million population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,128 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 4%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,304,200 and 21,685 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 47,506 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 