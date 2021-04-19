COVID-19 update: 65,233 more shots, 1,959 new cases, 22 more deaths

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comA total of 3,365,282 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,959 Monday with 22 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

So far, 53% of Illinoisans age 18 and older and 50% of people 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

On Sunday, 65,233 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is 125,212.

The federal government has delivered 9,930,945 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 8,119,867 shots have been administered.

A total of 3,365,282 people -- over 26% of Illinois' 12.7 million population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,128 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 4%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,304,200 and 21,685 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 47,506 virus tests in the last 24 hours.