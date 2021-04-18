Volunteers clear a path for wildlife at Prospect Heights Slough

About three dozen volunteers turned out Sunday morning to clear brush and plant seedlings at the Prospect Heights Slough.

The volunteers, working with the Prospect Heights Natural Resources Commission, cleared an area of invasive plants and helped lay out a natural trail for humans and wildlife. They also planted seedlings for their greenhouse project, where they nurture native plants for use in the slough.

The group works at seven sites throughout Prospect Heights and has workdays every other Sunday, regardless of the weather, said Dana Sievertson, one of the commissioners.

"Our goal is to restore the natural habitat and make the areas connect so they become migratory paths for wildlife," Sievertson said.

Volunteer Louis Chatroop, known as Chainsaw Louis in the group, spent the morning chopping up fallen trees, burning the smaller brush and using the larger logs to define a path. He's been working with the group since their inception about six years ago.

"It's been awesome," he said. "It's a real fun and rewarding thing to be a part of."