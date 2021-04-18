Elgin police: Suspicious man followed teen girl home

Elgin police are asking for help in identifying a man who followed a teenage girl home Friday afternoon.

The 14-year-old was walking in the 1100 block of Ash Drive at about 3:40 p.m. after getting off a school bus when a person described as a Hispanic male with black curly hair in a gray Acura SUV made a gesture "which appeared to try to get the female to come toward his car," police said.

The man then walked behind the girl until she reached her apartment and was able to get inside safely. The incident was reported to police Saturday.

Anybody with information is asked call the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigation Division at (847) 289-2600 or the crime line with anonymous tips at (847) 695-4195.