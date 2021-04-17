Sheriff seeks help locating Maine Township teen missing since April 6

Kianna Smith, 19, has been reported missing from her Maine Township home since April 6.

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is asking for the public's help in locating a teen from unincorporated Maine Township since April 6.

Kianna Smith, 19, was last seen leaving her residence, the Harbour House Group Home, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 and did not return home for curfew later that night.

She is described as 5'7", approximately 150 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, and a tattoo on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt, leggings, and sandals.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cook County Sheriff's

Officer at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.