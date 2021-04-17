 

Sheriff seeks help locating Maine Township teen missing since April 6

  • Kianna Smith, 19, has been reported missing from her Maine Township home since April 6.

    Kianna Smith, 19, has been reported missing from her Maine Township home since April 6.

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/17/2021 12:58 PM

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is asking for the public's help in locating a teen from unincorporated Maine Township since April 6.

Kianna Smith, 19, was last seen leaving her residence, the Harbour House Group Home, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 and did not return home for curfew later that night.

 

She is described as 5'7", approximately 150 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, and a tattoo on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt, leggings, and sandals.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cook County Sheriff's

Officer at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 