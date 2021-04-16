Vaccination event for disabled residents scheduled in Itasca

Itasca Park District officials are hosting a mass vaccination clinic with doses of the Pfizer vaccine being used for disabled residents and their caregivers as well as older and medically vulnerable residents who have yet to secure appointments. Associated Press File Photo

The Itasca Park District is hosting a mass vaccination event aimed at disabled residents in the area and their caregivers as well as any residents 65 and older or individuals with medical conditions who have been unable to secure vaccination appointments.

About 1,200 spots are available for residents 16 and older that meet those criteria with appointments being taken over the phone at (630) 773-2257. To contact the district after hours, email officials at info@itascaparkdistrict.com.

The first doses will be administered Tuesday, providers are using doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The second doses will be administered at a similar event May 11.

Residents who live in the park district as well as those in Medinah, Wood Dale, Bloomingdale and Roselle park districts are prioritized.

District officials are also working with several special recreation districts, the National Association for Down Syndrome, Compassionate Care Network, as well as the Bloomingdale and Schaumburg townships.

Shots will be administered in person as well as in cars to make it easier for those with mobility issues, officials said.

This is the second mass vaccination event hosted by the park district, with the first aimed at older residents in the area.