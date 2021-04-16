Under attack from the right, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger leading the fundraising pack in 16th District

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger is building a multimillion-dollar campaign war chest as he prepares for challenges from within his own party in 2022's midterm election.

Kinzinger, a Channahon resident who represents the 16th District, sailed to a reelection victory in 2020. But he has been a target for Republican hard-liners who've blasted him for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump after January's deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as for comments Kinzinger has made about Trump and other Republicans who have espoused far-right views or made untruthful statements about the 2020 election results.

Even though congressional districts will be redrawn ahead of the next election, several Republicans already have declared intent to challenge Kinzinger for the GOP nomination in spring 2022. One Democrat has filed for the post, too.

Kinzinger outraised all of them in the year's first quarter, collecting more than $1 million in donations from individual Americans and political action committees.

No one else came close.

The candidates

At least five Republicans have filed statements of candidacy for the 16th District seat with the Federal Election Commission: Kinzinger, who has represented the 16th District since 2013 after two years serving the 11th District; Woodstock resident Catalina Lauf, who unsuccessfully ran for the 14th District seat last year; Oswego resident James Marter, who also ran for the 14th District seat last year and unsuccessfully challenged Kinzinger in 2018; Jack Lombardi of Manhattan; and Teresa Marie Pfaff of Machesney Park.

Republican Leona Di Amore of Channahon announced she's running but hasn't filed the necessary paperwork.

Another Republican, Gene Koprowski of Champaign, announced he'd run but has since withdrawn.

Marsha V. Williams of Wilmington is the lone Democratic candidate so far.

Congressional candidates must file quarterly financial reports with the FEC. Reports can be viewed at fec.gov.

The latest reports, covering transactions made between Jan. 1 and March 30, had to be filed by Thursday night.

Kinzinger's support

The Kinzinger for Congress committee started 2021 with more than $1.5 million in the bank and received more than $1.1 million during the quarter, records show.

That included donations from individuals totaling more than $573,011 and donations totaling $254,250 from political action committees representing special interests, as well as transfers from people and committees totaling $321,191.

Kinzinger's own Future 1st committee, a joint fundraising operation, transferred more than $295,000 to the campaign.

Notable Kinzinger backers included:

• Media giant Fox Corp., which gave $2,500.

• Koch Industries, a company led by billionaire and noted Republican campaign contributor Charles Koch, which gave $2,500.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group, a TV station operator known for promoting conservative political positions, which gave $1,000.

• News Corp., owner of The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and other media outlets, which gave $1,000.

• Craig J. Duchossois, chairman and chief executive officer of the Chicago-based Duchossois Group, who with his wife, Janet, donated $11,600.

• Ashley D. Joyce, president of the Duchossois Family Foundation, who gave $5,800.

After roughly $126,811 in total spending, Kinzinger's committee finished the period with more than $2.5 million banked.

In a news release, Kinzinger said the financial support he received in the first quarter shows people support his push for truth and honesty in politics "and putting country over party."

"These numbers show that we have momentum here," Kinzinger said. "Our approach to governing and leadership -- telling the truth, not using fear as a motivator, and offering a positive vision for our nation -- is resonating."

The others

Lauf's Catalina for Congress committee started the year with no cash and received $163,460 during the quarter, documents show.

That included about $155,960 in individual donations and two donations totaling $7,500 from political action committees. Of that latter sum, $5,000 came from Lauf's own Defense of Freedom political action committee.

After roughly $62,715 in spending, Catalina for Congress finished the period with about $100,745 saved.

When asked to comment about the fundraising report, Lauf accused Kinzinger of being a Republican in name only who's "taking money from Democrats and DC lobbyists," despite the high-profile Republicans and conservative-leaning companies on his donor list.

"We are building a grass-roots campaign fueled by committed conservatives across Illinois' 16th District," Lauf said through a spokesman. "While Adam will never stop working for the swamp, I will never stop working for the people of Illinois and the America First agenda."

A first-quarter report wasn't available for the Marter for Congress committee. But fec.gov indicates the committee started the quarter with about $73 in the bank and received $3,287 during the period, including an $850 loan from Marter.

Other donations for Marter came from Illinois groups called Friends of Daugherty and the Princeton Tea Party, records indicate.

After roughly $985 in total spending, Marter's committee finished the period with about $2,376 saved. It also reported nearly $59,603 in unspecified debts.

Marter said he worked on putting together a campaign team in the first quarter and will start fundraising this quarter.

Lombardi's Friends of Lombardi committee didn't file a quarterly report. A campaign adviser said fundraising will begin this quarter.

Quarterly reports weren't available for the Friends to Elect Marsha Williams committee or for Pfaff, who hasn't formed a campaign committee.

The 16th District includes parts or all of 14 Illinois counties. It stretches from the far Northwest suburbs and the Rockford area to downstate Ford County.

By the time of the next federal election, congressional districts likely will look much different from they do now because they'll be redrawn based on population data in the 2020 census. Illinois could lose at least one congressional district because of its population drop since 2010.