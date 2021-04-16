Last Fling organizers planning a scaled-back version of Naperville festival

Last Fling organizers are moving ahead with plans for a scaled-back version of Naperville's popular Labor Day weekend tradition.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's event, the Naperville Jaycees on Friday announced the reprise of its largest fundraiser to mark the end of summer.

This year's Last Fling, scheduled for Sept. 3-6, will be in the form of a modified block party along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville, according to a news release. The celebration will feature live music, food and beverage vendors, and a carnival.

"The Naperville Jaycees is proud of the many years of community contributions it has facilitated via the Last Fling and excited to put together another fantastic festival in 2021," Naperville Jaycees President Cori Cozort said in a written statement.

Through proceeds from the annual festival over the last two decades, the organization has raised more than $2 million for Naperville and DuPage County nonprofits.

"The Jaycees thank you for your support of the Last Fling, as well as all past and new volunteers and sponsors who have continued to support the organization throughout the years," organizers said in the news release.

Bands interested in performing at the 2021 Last Fling can submit their availability and music samples through May 15 at LastFling.org/JacksonStage.