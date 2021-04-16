Fingers crossed on Libertyville activities

Officials are watching the coronavirus numbers, but plans are proceeding for the annual Memorial Day ceremony and parade in Libertyville.

Village approvals were given this past week to VFW Post 8741 to hold the parade and use Cook Park downtown for its traditional activities.

Music, a speaker and a minister are being lined up for the May 30 event.

"The numbers were going down, and we believe we can go ahead," Mayor Terry Weppler said Friday. "But if the governor changes requirements, we may have to go back to virtual again. Right now, it's on."

The silent parade will leave the downtown Metra station, travel south on Milwaukee Avenue and arrive 10 minutes later at Cook Park, which typically is ringed with flags.

The 40-minute program will include messages from representatives of the American Legion, VFW and other groups, and the Libertyville High School band will play several selections. Weapons will be fired and taps played to honor fallen comrades.

The color guard then will march to Lakeside Cemetery, where the names of those on the Veterans Memorial Monument will be read.

Organizers also are planning for the return of the well-attended Libertyville Days parade, which features large floats and balloons. Canceled last year because of the coronavirus, Libertyville Days is planned for Aug. 12 to 15 -- two months later than normal.

This year's theme is "Let's Give it a Shot," and community heroes will be honored.

"As of right now the parade is on and we are planning for a normal parade with a lot of excitement from participants," said Fire Chief Rich Carani, parade chairman. "We are still working out the safety aspects of the event."

Other activities also are proceeding, according to Jennifer Johnson, executive director of MainStreet Libertyville, a downtown promotional and preservation group.

First Fridays, which features specials from local businesses, started in March. The long-running Farmers Market will open June 3 in Cook Park and operate with precautions as it did last year.

The vintage Car Fun on 21 may start in mid-June, and details for Lunch in the Park at the end of June are being finalized, Johnson said.

Attendees at all events will be asked to wear masks, continue to practice social distancing and to stay home if they feel ill.