Feder: Free agent Mark Giangreco still missing from ESPN 1000

Don't look for Mark Giangreco to be back on the radio any time soon, Robert Feder writes.

The veteran Chicago sportscaster had been a fixture for years on Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM, where he'd join afternoon hosts Tom Waddle and Marc Silverman in the studio three times a week.

But Giangreco hasn't been on since late January when he was placed on administrative leave, and eventually fired, as top sports anchor at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 over comments directed at news anchor Cheryl Burton.

His settlement with ABC 7 doesn't prevent him from working elsewhere, but it's not clear if or when he'll return to ESPN 1000.

Meanwhile, it's too soon to assess the impact of Giangreco's ouster on Chicago's TV ratings, but here's a clue: Halfway through April, ABC 7 is tied with NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 for first place at 10 p.m. among viewers between 25 and 54 -- the key demographic tied to advertising revenue. ABC 7 previously held the top spot alone.

