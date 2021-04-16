Des Plaines man facing child predator charges after online sting

A 69-year-old Des Plaines man is charged with several felonies after authorities say he solicited an undercover Cook County sheriff's office investigator posing online as a teenage boy recently.

Authorities arrested John Kaspari Tuesday after investigators said he arranged to meet with "an individual he thought was a 13-year-old boy."

On April 7, investigators learned Kaspari had been sending messages to a boy through a social media app. Detectives took control of the boy's account and over the course of several days Kaspari continued to send "sexually explicit message" and suggested they meet.

Kaspari was arrested when he showed up at a location in Franklin Park where he thought he was meeting the boy.

While being interviewed, investigators said Kaspari admitted he thought he was talking to a teenage boy and then told investigators he had child pornography on his phone.

Investigators recovered multiple images and videos of child pornography from his phone, authorities said.

Kaspari is due in bond court today in Maywood where he is charged with possession of child pornography, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor and grooming a minor.