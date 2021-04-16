COVID-19 update: 166,885 shots, 21 more deaths, 3,866 new cases

State health officials today reported 166,885 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines went into the arms of Illinois residents and workers.

That brings the number of doses administered in Illinois to 7,779,290, with 3,182,010 now considered to be fully vaccinated -- roughly a quarter of the state's population.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials also announced 21 more residents died from the respiratory disease, while another 3,866 new cases were also diagnosed.

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 21,630, with 1,296,381 Illinoisans who have contracted the virus.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,058 patients for COVID-19 on Thursday, with 468 of them in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 4.2%.