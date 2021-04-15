Legislation would require colleges to provide free sanitary products

The state House on Thursday approved a bill to require public universities and community colleges to make feminine hygiene products available for free in restrooms.

That measure, House Bill 641, passed with no debate by a vote of 76-31 and will head to the Senate for further consideration.

In other action, House Bill 24, sponsored by Rep. Maurice West, a Rockford Democrat, would require public schools that teach sex education for grades 6-12 to include "age-appropriate" education on the impacts of "sexting," or sending or receiving sexually explicit images electronically.

That education would include the discussion of "the possible long-term legal, social, academic, and other consequences that may result from possessing sexual content."

That measure passed with 115 votes in favor and none against, sending it to the Senate.

Other legislation approved in the House included regulating trampoline parks and allowing the department of Healthcare and Family Services to reimburse providers via Medicaid for epilepsy treatments given via telehealth.