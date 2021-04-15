Hoping to boost morale, Rolling Meadows plans bigger July 4 fireworks show

After canceling last year's fireworks show because of the pandemic, Rolling Meadows will spend an extra $8,720 this year to put on a bigger show than most years. Daily Herald File Photo

Rolling Meadows officials have promised a bigger, better July 4 fireworks show this summer, as the city hopes to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of last year's show and other community events.

The city council narrowly voted this week to allocate an $8,720 credit from last year to fund a larger $30,520 presentation, scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 4, behind the Community Center along Pheasant Drive.

The city generally budgets $22,000 for annual fireworks costs.

"I do know from the residents in Rolling Meadows that they very much appreciate our fireworks display," Mayor Joe Gallo said. "I know that people come from many communities over to watch Rolling Meadows' fireworks display. Considering the year we had this past year, considering the call for independence from COVID and making this a one-time nice Independence Day display, I think there's value in that."

Alderman Lara Sanoica proposed an amendment to the contract with Kingsbury, Indiana-based Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions to pay for a regular fireworks presentation, while allocating the money saved to COVID-19 assistance for businesses and residents, or other projects. Aldermen Karen McHale and Jenifer Vinezeano supported Sanoica.

"I am not in favor of spending more money," Vinezeano said. "I think residents are going to be ecstatic just to get out and have a celebration this year, whether it be an additional five minutes, and the fact that we're watching our tax dollars literally up in the sky."

While acknowledging financial concerns, Gallo and four others on the council favored staging the bigger show.

Alderman Nick Budmats said the council has to look at all expenditures with a closer eye, but $8,000 for a larger show is a small in comparison to the overall city budget.

Gallo agreed, and added that the fireworks display could help boost the morale of the community.

After Sanoica's amendment failed on a 4-3 vote, the council unanimously approved the contract for the bigger fireworks show.