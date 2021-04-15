Hanover Park woman dies after accidental fall off moving car

An 18-year-old Hanover Park's woman death after she fell off the hood of a moving car Friday night has been ruled an accident.

Joana Loera was with friends last in the parking lot of the Hanover Park Park District Community Center & Park when she fell, authorities said.

She died from blunt force injuries to her head from the fall, according to the Cook County medical examiner's autopsy results.

Hanover Park Deputy Police Chief Andrew Johnson said the department believes Loera was just playing around with friends when she fell off the moving car at about 8:55 p.m. Friday at 1919 Walnut Ave. Alcohol was not involved, he said.

She was taken to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where she died at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

While the matter remains under investigation, charges are not anticipated, Johnson said.

In addition to the driver of the vehicle, Loera's fall was witnessed by other members of the group, he said.