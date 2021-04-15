COVID-19 update: 129,755 more shots, 3,581 new cases, 40 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,581 Thursday with 40 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Wednesday, 129,755 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average for vaccinations is 129,317.

The federal government has delivered 9,636,355 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 7,612,405 shots have been administered.

So far, 3,093,820 people -- about 24.3% of Illinois' 12.7 million residents -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,043 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 4.2%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,292,515 and 21,609 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 105,661 virus tests in the last 24 hours.