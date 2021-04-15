COVID-19 shot appointments opening at noon Friday in Cook County

About 10,000 first-dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at Cook County locations will open up at noon Friday.

Shots will be for Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and available to all Illinoisans age 16 and older, Cook County Health officials said.

To make an appointment, go to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. If you are having problems online, call (888) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Cook County health officials noted that the only vaccine approved for people ages 16 and 17 is the one manufactured by Pfizer. Teens ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied to appointments by a parent or guardian.