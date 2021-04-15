Bill would make injuring or killing a police dog while driving under influence a felony

SPRINGFIELD -- State lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday to make it a felony offense if a person kills or injures a police animal while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Rep. Joe Sosnowski, a Rockford republican, sponsored House Bill 3019, which passed with 72 votes in favor. He said it was brought to him by a state's attorney from his district.

"We had an unfortunate circumstance of a drunken driver who hit a police safety vehicle, instantly killing a rescue canine that was within that vehicle," Sosnowski said. "Unfortunately what came out of this was that there's actually nothing that could be charged to that particular drunken driver if nothing else had happened."

The driver was charged with driving under the influence in that circumstance, Sosnowski said, but no charges could be brought for killing the police dog.

Rep. Will Guzzardi, a Chicago Democrat, spoke against the bill, which also would apply to search and rescue or service animals.

"If a driver is drunk and they hit a dog, they can get charged with a DUI irrespective of the current law right -- irrespective of the law you're proposing?" Guzzardi said. "If you're drunk, you can get charged with a DUI. You're proposing an increase from like a Class A misdemeanor to a Class 4 felony, is that what you're suggesting?"

Sosnowski confirmed that is what the bill would do if the police or rescue animal is killed or injured.

Guzzardi opposed the bill on the grounds of its creation of a new felony offense, and several other Democrats joined him in voting against the measure.

The bill will head to the state Senate for further consideration.