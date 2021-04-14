More than 3 million Illinois residents now fully vaccinated

State health officials today announced more than 3 million Illinois residents and workers are now considered "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19.

Illinois Department of Public Health figures show 138,538 more COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered statewide over the past 24 hours, with 75,572 of those doses fully vaccinating individuals. There are now 3,028,415 people fully vaccinated in Illinois,

Additionally, 7,482,650 total doses of vaccine have been administered statewide since becoming available in mid-December, IDPH records show.

IDPH officials also announced 31 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 3,536 new cases of the respiratory disease diagnosed.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 is now at 21,570, with 1,288,934 who have been infected since the outbreak began.

Hospitals throughout the state reported treating 2,076 COVID-19 patients, with 453 of those hospitalized in intensive care beds.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 4.2%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases diagnosed from the latest batch of COVID-19 tests. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

The statewide seven-day average number of new cases declined today for the first time since March 31. The state is averaging 3,354 new cases a day over the past week. Tuesday, the state was averaging 36 more cases a day.

"While we are seeing upward movement of our cases and hospitalizations, there's maybe a lessening of a rise recently," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today during an appearance in Chicago. "I don't want to make any predictions because this virus is very unpredictable, but in the short term, that seems to be good news."

Pritzker, who received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 20 days ago, said he was feeling fine. Use of that vaccine was halted by federal and state officials Tuesday amid safety concerns.

A meeting of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is underway and viewable online where they are discussing safety concerns regarding the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine that has been linked to rare intracranial blood clots in at least six women under the age of 50. One of the women died, three others remain hospitalized.

Johnson & Johnson officials announced today a seventh case is under investigation.

The committee could vote today to allow providers to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with modifications on who can receive the inoculations.

Clotting issues were reported by European and Australian health officials with a similar type of vaccine produced by Astra Zeneca several weeks ago. Authorities in those countries allowed that vaccine to be used on a limited basis on older people.

More than 7.2 million people have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S., according to CDC data.

"The first thing they need to do (today) when ACIP meets is they will look at all these cases and all the data and make a determination -- do they think that there is a very rare side effect?" said Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital.

One reason for the pause in the vaccine's use is to "educate all the doctors and emergency rooms and people out there" to be aware of symptoms that indicate a severe reaction to Jonhson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, Bauer said.

Those symptoms include severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after a J&J shot, the CDC said. For these specific blood clots, doctors need to prescribe alternate treatments instead of typical anticoagulant drugs, such as heparin, the CDC said, noting using the wrong medication can be dangerous.

Several suburban mass vaccination sites were closed for the day Tuesday because they were stocked with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but reopened Wednesday after being restocked with doses of the other two types of vaccines.

Daily Herald staff writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.