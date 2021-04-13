State suspends use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid concerns

Illinois has notified its COVID-19 vaccine providers to discontinue use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now "out of an abundance of caution" regarding adverse reactions in a small number of cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines Tuesday, noting that out of more than 6.8 million doses administered in the United States, six cases of a "rare and severe type of blood clot" had occurred in women between ages 18 and 48.

The state also has canceled a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled in Aurora for today.

"The 1,000 appointments scheduled for today can be rescheduled for an upcoming vaccination clinic where the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be used," city of Aurora officials said regarding the clinic. "There were no additional Johnson & Johnson clinics scheduled after today."

In addition, Cook County Health announced that it would not use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the federal government had reviewed the situation.

"Depending on the vaccine location, individuals with appointments for J&J this week will receive Moderna or Pfizer. Those who do not wish to receive the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine should call (833) 308-1988 to cancel or reschedule their appointment," Cook County Health officials said.

IDPH officials said that Moderna and Pfizer make up the vast majority of doses on hand in the state and this week, the state's allocation of Johnson and Johnson was 17,000 doses.

The CDC is advising anyone who has taken the J&J vaccine that experiences severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath three weeks after vaccination should contact their doctor or health care provider.