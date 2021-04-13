Official: No known cases of serious side effects from J&J in Illinois or Chicago

The state of Illinois, suburban counties and key pharmacies have temporarily halted use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for now "out of an abundance of caution" regarding adverse reactions in a small number of cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines Tuesday, noting that out of more than 6.8 million doses administered in the United States, six cases of a "rare and severe type of blood clot" had occurred in women between ages 18 and 48.

The state also canceled mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled in Aurora and Elgin for today and some county health departments are updating inoculation appointments. Walgreens and Jewel/Osco announced they would not issue J&J shots for now.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said Tuesday she "was not aware of any local cases in Chicago or Illinois" of blood clot issues. Because the majority of shots have come from drugmakers Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna thus far in Illinois and Chicago, Arwady said she was confident inoculations "could continue without major disruptions."

A number of cars pulled up to an Elgin COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Eastside Recreation Center Tuesday morning only to turn away. The event was cancelled by the Kane County Health Department but organizers expect to reopen Wednesday using the Pfizer Inc. vaccine.

On April 8, Rich Sawyer of South Elgin received a Johnson & Johnson shot at the Eastside site.

"I feel fine," Sawyer said. "The only issue I had was a tiny sore throat that evening. Everything's been fine since.

When he got his vaccination, "I was really excited to get it and move on. I was trying to get an appointment forever. When one came up, I jumped on it."

Asked about the national pause of J&J, Sawyer said he was "not concerned, it's such a small number out of all the people that were vaccinated, you can't judge off of that."

Will County Health Department spokesman Steve Brandy said no adverse effects were reported in the county from Johnson & Johnson shots. "Only a small amount of J & J has been received, and used for closed clinics," Brandy said.

Regarding the Aurora clinic, "the 1,000 appointments scheduled for today can be rescheduled for an upcoming vaccination clinic where the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be used," city officials said. "There were no additional Johnson & Johnson clinics scheduled after today."

In addition, Cook County Health announced that it would not use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the federal government had reviewed the situation.

IDPH officials said that Moderna and Pfizer make up the vast majority of doses on hand in the state and this week, the state's allocation of Johnson and Johnson was 17,000 doses out of a potential 1 million from the federal government.

For the week of April 18, Illinois is expecting 483,720 doses, with 5,800 doses expected to be from Johnson & Johnson.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is one of the Illinoisans who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Some worry that the J&J news will discourage Illinoisans from getting a vaccine at a time when cases and hospitalizations are spiking.

"I would like to encourage everyone who was scheduled to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine today at

the Aurora and Elgin mass vaccination sites to please reschedule their appointments," Kane County Board

Chairman Corinne Pierog said in a statement.

"Even though the CDC and IDPH have placed a pause on administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, residents should feel confident about Moderna and Pfizer and get vaccinated."

Lake County officials said there were no known cases of serious side effects in the county. "Millions of people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with no serious side effects. Serious reactions are extremely rare."

The CDC is advising anyone who has taken the J&J vaccine that experiences severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath three weeks after vaccination should contact their doctor or health care provider.

Dr. Emily Landon, head of the University of Chicago's infectious disease prevention and control program, said the pause placed on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might damage trust in the vaccine, but it really should do the opposite because of the precautions being taken.

"This is what should give us more trust," she said. "This is an event that's literally less than one in a million, something that happens less than getting struck by lightning, that's the level of safety you're being protected with."

Landon said that while the clots are unusual, who it is happening to is not.

"Pre-menopausal women are at a higher risk of blood clots because of hormones and particularly those on birth control," she said. "There's a relationship between estrogen and blood clots, so there's a biologically plausible reason for this connection."

The decision to pause the vaccine's use is necessary, but Landon expects the vaccine will back in use with guidance on who should receive it.

Local vaccination status

Suburban counties paused using Johnson & Johnson and issued various updates for people scheduled to have vaccines.

• In Cook County, "individuals with appointments for J&J this week will receive Moderna or Pfizer," a Cook County Health official said. "Those who do not wish to receive the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine should call (833) 308-1988 to cancel or reschedule their appointment. Today's appointment release, currently scheduled for 3 p.m., will not include appointments for Johnson & Johnson."

• In Kane County, vaccinations at the Aurora and Elgin sites will be rescheduled. "Those who were scheduled for a vaccination appointment today in Aurora and Elgin will be rescheduled for the Pfizer first dose next Tuesday, April 20. Those who wish to schedule sooner can go to KaneVax.org for other appointments," the health department said.

• In Lake County, the health department will be using its supplies of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for scheduled inoculations and it's not anticipated any appointments will need to be cancelled.

• In Will County, a spokesman said the J&J suspension "does not in any way affect our regular clinics, who are leaning on Pfizer and Moderna."

Chicago's health department also suspended the J&J vaccine.

Daily Herald reporters Jake Griffin and Rick West contributed to this report.