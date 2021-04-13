Lombard man faces murder charge in fatal stabbing outside Elmhurst bar

A Lombard man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man outside the Spring Inn bar in Elmhurst over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Ronald Dunbar, 55, is accused of stabbing Karl Bomba, 28, of Yorkville, once in the chest with a pocketknife after a fight between the two men and a third, unidentified individual outside the bar Saturday night, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's and coroner's offices.

Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh on Tuesday set bail at $500,000 for Dunbar, of the 400 block of South Brewster Avenue.

Elmhurst police were called shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance at the Spring Inn. Arriving officers found a broken front window at the bar.

Roughly seven minutes later, officers received a call of an unconscious individual, later identified as Bomba, at a park about a mile south of the bar.

Police found Bomba unconscious and not breathing, authorities said. Bomba was rushed to an area hospital, where yesterday afternoon, he died from the stab wound, authorities said. Bomba was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

At some point, Dunbar voluntarily went to the Elmhurst Police Department to be interviewed and was arrested and charged, according to the state's attorney's office.

Dunbar's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday for a status hearing. Dunbar is being held at the DuPage County jail.

He must post 10% of his bail to be released from custody.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Dunbar could be sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison.