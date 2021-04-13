Lake County to host virtual town hall

Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart with top officials will host a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Panelists will discuss the most current information about the COVID-19 vaccine, the county's new Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program and other topical issues and answer questions from the community. Hart will be joined by Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County Health Department, board member Paul Frank, chair of the board's financial and administrative committee, and other staff and community partners. The meeting will be simulcast in Spanish. Attendees can view and listen via computer, tablet, or phone. Access will be sent with registration at lakecountyil.gov.