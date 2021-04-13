Gun fired in Des Plaines robbery

A Des Plaines man trying to sell designer clothes to someone he'd met online was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, police said.

At least one shot was fired but no one was hit, police said.

The confrontation was reported to police about 8:40 p.m. The victim had gone to a residential neighborhood on the 2200 block of Pine Street in Des Plaines to conduct the sale, police said.

After arriving, the victim was confronted by two people who had exited a dark-colored vehicle. One was armed with a handgun and fired it, police said.

The victim then was hit in the head with an unknown object, and the assailants fled with the clothes in the auto.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a head injury, police said.

Anyone with information can call Des Plaines police at (847) 391-5457.