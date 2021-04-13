Dozens gather in Chicago to protest killing of Daunte Wright

Abigail Garcia, 7, takes a knee with her mother, Judith Garcia, and other demonstrators Tuesday during a protest of police shootings. Associated Press

A demonstrator waves a Black Lives Matter flag in front of Chicago's "Cloud Gate" sculpture in Millennium Park during a protest on Tuesday. Associated Press

Protesters gather in downtown Chicago during a protest Tuesday to demand justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Associated Press

Dozens of people marched around downtown Chicago on Tuesday to express solidarity with the family of Daunte Wright, a Minnesota man fatally shot by police officer during a traffic stop.

The protesters carried signs and chanted the names of Wright, George Floyd, Laquan McDonald, Breonna Taylor and others fatally shot by police. Demonstrators also said they wanted to raise awareness of what they said is an urgent need to hold police accountable.

Lamar Whitfield of the No More Foundation, organized in the wake of George Floyd's killing by a police officer in Minneapolis, said by standing in solidarity, activists will be taken seriously by officials.

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter, who shot Wright on Sunday, resigned Tuesday, as did Police Chief Tim Gannon. Gannon has said he believed Potter grabbed her gun by mistake while reaching for her Taser. Wright was stopped for expired car registration.

As demonstrators were marching peacefully in Chicago, police and protesters faced off once again after nightfall in Brooklyn Center. Hundreds of protesters gathered at the city's heavily guarded police headquarters, which is ringed by concrete barriers and a tall metal fence, and where police in riot gear and National Guard soldiers stood watch.