COVID-19 update: 100,729 more inoculations, 17 deaths, 3,193 new cases

State health officials announced today 100,729 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered in Illinois to 7,344,112, with 2,952,843 now considered fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

The vaccination numbers may dip in the near term as Illinois has halted use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine at the federal government's recommendation after concerns were raised about dangerous brain blood clots in six women throughout the country. One of the women has died, according to federal health officials.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also announced 17 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 3,193 new cases of the disease.

That puts the state's death toll from COVID-19 at 21,540, while 1,285,398 Illinois residents have now been infected.

Statewide, hospitalizations increased yet again to 2,028. That's the first time hospitals around the state have reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in more than two months. Of those currently hospitalized, 466 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate dipped slightly to 4.3%.