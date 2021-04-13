 

COVID-19 update: 100,729 more inoculations, 17 deaths, 3,193 new cases

  • Vaccinations may dip slightly in Illinois in the coming days as providers have been ordered by the state to stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines after six women developed dangerous blood clots several days after receiving doses.

      Vaccinations may dip slightly in Illinois in the coming days as providers have been ordered by the state to stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines after six women developed dangerous blood clots several days after receiving doses. John Starks | Staff Photographer, March 8

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 4/13/2021 12:20 PM

State health officials announced today 100,729 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered in Illinois to 7,344,112, with 2,952,843 now considered fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

 

The vaccination numbers may dip in the near term as Illinois has halted use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine at the federal government's recommendation after concerns were raised about dangerous brain blood clots in six women throughout the country. One of the women has died, according to federal health officials.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also announced 17 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 3,193 new cases of the disease.

That puts the state's death toll from COVID-19 at 21,540, while 1,285,398 Illinois residents have now been infected.

Statewide, hospitalizations increased yet again to 2,028. That's the first time hospitals around the state have reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in more than two months. Of those currently hospitalized, 466 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate dipped slightly to 4.3%.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 