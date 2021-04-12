Lake County's largest COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Round Lake Beach next week

Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County Health Department, answers questions at the Lake County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site earlier this month. Health officials said Monday the new vaccination site at Kmart has the potential to double the number of vaccinations distributed at the Fairgrounds. Mick Zawislak, April 3, 2021

The Lake County Health Department said Monday when the new COVID-19 vaccination site at the old Kmart in Round Lake Beach is fully operational it will be the largest such site in the county.

When the vaccine supply allows it, the site's peak capacity will be 5,000 vaccinations per day, officials said.

Last week, an average of 6,537 people per day received a dose of the vaccine in Lake County, a 27% increase from the previous week.

The new site, scheduled to open on April 20, will offer indoor COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost to anyone 16 or older who lives or works in Lake County. Appointments will still be required through the county's AllVax web portal.

"This site will improve access for those who live and work in Lake County to receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the best tool we have to protect our families and communities," said Mark Pfister, the health department's executive director.

Also on Monday, the mass vaccination site at the Lake County Fairgrounds switched from a drive-through to a walk-through model. Health officials said that change will allow the number of vaccination appointments to be increased 66% to 2,500 per day.

Though the new model at the fairgrounds is "walk-through," vaccine seekers will not be able to simply show up: Appointments are still required through AllVax.

As of April 9, more than 343,300 vaccine doses have been administered to Lake County residents, and 127,729 residents, 18.23% of the county population, have been fully vaccinated. Over 73% of Lake County seniors age 65 and older and 30% of those age 16 to 64 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The new vaccination site in Round Lake Beach is a collaboration between the health department and Baxter, the multinational health care company headquartered in Deerfield, and Curative, a startup formed in January of 2020 that distributes COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

Isaac Turner, CIO and co-founder of Curative, said the company has implemented COVID-19 testing at thousands of sites across the country in a matter of months.

"Now, we are eager to put our proven model to work for the COVID-19 vaccine," Turner said. "This is a significant moment in history, and we are ready to bring these lifesaving vaccines to people who need them."

The Kmart vaccination site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.