Groundbreaking for Journeys -- The Road Home facility in Palatine April 24

The groundbreaking for the new two-story facility for the Palatine nonprofit Journeys -- The Road Home is April 24. Courtesy of journeys-the road home

The nonprofit Journeys -- The Road Home will have a livestreamed groundbreaking ceremony April 24 for its new facility.

The current 8,000-square-foot facility and parking lot at 1140 E. Northwest Highway in Palatine will be replaced by an 18,200-square-foot, two-story, year-round shelter, clinical service day center and affordable housing purveyor for the homeless.

The $6.2 million project -- scaled back from the initial plan for a three-story building -- was made possible by the agency's Building for Hope capital campaign.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the groundbreaking will not be open to the public, but will be livestreamed on YouTube. The link can be found at journeystheroadhome.org

"For the JOURNEYS family, the word 'groundbreaking' stands for far more than breaking of ground," Executive Director Beth Nabors said in a statement. "It stands for the groundbreaking of critical resources, which requires connections, collaboration, and community. It stands for groundbreaking trust and investment from those who need us knowing we will make their lives more stable and filled with hope. It stands for the groundbreaking partnership between professional expertise and program design that will make the services approach unique."

Nabors also credited staff members, the board of directors, donors, volunteers, and construction and architect partners.