COVID-19 update: 64,772 more shots, another 18 dead, 2,433 new cases

State health officials today announced vaccine providers had administered 64,772 more COVID-19 vaccine doses over the past 24 hours.

That brings the number of vaccine doses administered in Illinois to 7,243,383, with 2,890,492 residents and workers considered to be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health officials also reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths along with 2,433 new cases being diagnosed.

More than 10% of the state has now been infected by the virus, with 1,282,205 total cases diagnosed in Illinois during the pandemic. The death toll stands at 21,523.

That means the virus has proved deadly for 1.7% of Illinoisans who contracted the disease. Almost half those deaths were residents 80 and older, according to IDPH figures.

IDPH figures also show 1,998 patients being treated for COVID-19 infections at hospitals throughout the state. Of those hospitalized, 418 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 4.4%, on the rise again after stagnating at 4.2% for the previous four days. Case positivity allows health officials to track the spread of infection among a specific population by determining the percentage of new cases that arise from the number of test results each day. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

The rate is on the rise again as health officials throughout the state opened vaccinations up for anyone 16 and older beginning today.

Elsewhere, Lake County Health Department officials also announced the mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds in Grayslake has transitioned to a walk-through clinic in order to treat more people. The site is no longer doing drive-through vaccinations.