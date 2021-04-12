Carol Stream District 93 looking to fill school board vacancies

The school board in Carol Stream Elementary District 93 will appoint two new members to fill vacant seats.

The vacancies were left by former board members Rich Davis, who resigned March 26, and Terry Svoboda, who did not seek reelection on April 6. Only two candidates ran for four open seats on the board.

The district is inviting interested residents to apply for the positions. In order to serve on board, applicants must be a resident of Illinois and the district for at least a year, at least 18 years of age and a registered voter.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest, including a resume outlining personal and professional qualifications. Materials should be submitted by Friday, April 23, to: The Board of Education, Community Consolidated School District 93, Suzanne Langhammer, Board Secretary, 230 Covington Drive, Bloomingdale, Illinois 60108-3106.

Current board members will then schedule interviews.