Shots from pellet gun damage window at downtown St. Charles restaurant
Updated 4/11/2021 11:15 AM
St. Charles police said shots from a pellet gun damaged a window Saturday night at the ROX City Grill at the Hotel Baker in the city's downtown.
No injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. while patrons were inside, police said.
The shooting appears to be an isolated event, according to police.
"We are reviewing surveillance footage from our greater downtown," Chief James Keegan said in an email.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (630) 377-4435.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.