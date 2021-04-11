Shots from pellet gun damage window at downtown St. Charles restaurant

St. Charles police said shots from a pellet gun damaged a window Saturday night at the ROX City Grill at the Hotel Baker in the city's downtown.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. while patrons were inside, police said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated event, according to police.

"We are reviewing surveillance footage from our greater downtown," Chief James Keegan said in an email.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (630) 377-4435.