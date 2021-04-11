Mini horses make perfect walking mates in Deer Park

Ann Herard of SOUL Harbour Ranch Animal Therapy Program visits with Charmer during the "Walk with Me" program Sunday at Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Meghan Zaehler, 8, of Lake Zurich pets therapy dog Marshall during the "Walk with Me" animal therapy program Sunday at the Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Alexis Alt, 12, of Lake Zurich walks with therapy horse Charmer on Sunday at Deer Park Town Center. They're joined by trainer Anne Arroyo, during the "Walk with Me" program sponsored by Barrington-based SOUL Harbour Ranch. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Aden Wyka, 2, along with his father, Jeremiah, of Buffalo Grove pet Turnabout, a mini therapy horse during the "Walk with Me" program Sunday morning at Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Walking with a partner can be way better than walking alone, even if -- or maybe especially if -- that partner stands only about 30 inches tall, sports a glorious mane of hair and keeps mostly quiet on your strolls.

Such walking mates were in demand Sunday when Barrington-based SOUL Harbour Ranch brought some of its mini therapy horses to Deer Park Town Center for its "Walk with Me" program.

Beginning Sunday and continuing every second Sunday of the month through October, SOUL Harbour's mini horses will stop by the Deer Park shopping center to walk and interact with visitors.

"It's so fun to get out. It's so fun to see humans," said SOUL Harbour's Ann Herard, channeling therapy horse Charmer.

For more information about SOUL Harbour and its programs, visit soulharbourranch.com.