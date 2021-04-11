Mini horses make perfect walking mates in Deer Park
Walking with a partner can be way better than walking alone, even if -- or maybe especially if -- that partner stands only about 30 inches tall, sports a glorious mane of hair and keeps mostly quiet on your strolls.
Such walking mates were in demand Sunday when Barrington-based SOUL Harbour Ranch brought some of its mini therapy horses to Deer Park Town Center for its "Walk with Me" program.
Beginning Sunday and continuing every second Sunday of the month through October, SOUL Harbour's mini horses will stop by the Deer Park shopping center to walk and interact with visitors.
"It's so fun to get out. It's so fun to see humans," said SOUL Harbour's Ann Herard, channeling therapy horse Charmer.
For more information about SOUL Harbour and its programs, visit soulharbourranch.com.