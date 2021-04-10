Student volunteers from Judson University help Elgin families

Cool April rain couldn't dampen the spirits of the student volunteers from Judson University Saturday as they helped clean up homes in Willow Lake Estates in Elgin.

With a spring in their step, the group dodged rain drops to help some 50-60 families in the riverside subdivision. The effort was organized by Jeorge Holmes, a Judson alumnus and the founder of Love Elgin Day.

The service project gave some 75 student athletes the chance to give back to the community in the university's backyard.

"For the past 10 years, Love Elgin has prayed for Elgin, our surrounding communities and our world while meeting felt needs and spiritual needs," Holmes said.

There was plenty of cleaning, raking, shoveling and even power washing of homes as a "light of hope" to those residents at Willow Lakes who may not have been able to handle these projects themselves.

Jacob Wallin, a 6'6" senior on the men's volleyball team, extended his reach with the help of his teammate Brian Robinson and a large step ladder as the pair cleaned out a clogged gutter.

"I think it's great to be able to do this for the community," Wallin said.

Jamie Herrick, executive director of Judson football, said that he wanted his players involved in the Love Elgin event to teach them the value of serving others.

Herrick said he believes that teaching his players to serve others is part of his responsibility as a football coach at a Christian-based university.