Person taken to hospital after disturbance in Elmhurst

A person was taken to the hospital after a disturbance in front of an Elmhurst bar Saturday evening, police said.

Elmhurst police responded at about 6:10 p.m. to a disturbance on the sidewalk in the 500 block of South Spring Road.

Shortly after arriving, police received a call for assistance at the area of Spring and West Butterfield roads for a person who had been injured in the disturbance. The person was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is being treated for his injury, police said.

Police are investigating the episode and asked anyone with information to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at (630) 530-3050.