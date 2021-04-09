Weber to step down from Kane County Board after winning St. Charles City Council seat

St. Charles resident Steve Weber will soon step down from one elected office so he can accept another one.

Weber, who was elected to the Kane County Board in 2018, won Tuesday's race for 5th Ward alderman on the St. Charles City Council. According to unofficial results, Weber received 294 votes, or 43.56% of the vote.

Kimberly Malay received 182 votes or about 27% of the vote, followed by Richard Artz with 174 votes, or about 26% of the vote. The two seats are not compatible, meaning Weber will have to step down from the county board so he can become an alderman.

His term on the county board expires in November 2022. A replacement will be appointed to fill his seat until his term expires.

In May, he will be sworn in as a new alderman on the city council. Weber said he wants to make sure his replacement is named before he steps down from the county board.

"I don't want to have my district for the county not have a voice and not have a vote," Weber said. "I still do represent those people."

He attributed his win to the St. Charles City Council to a grass-roots election effort.

"We spend so much time within our community, me and my family, so we have a lot of really good relationships that we've had for 17 years now during our time in the community," he said.

Weber has enjoyed his time on the Kane County Board.

"There's a lot of really good people at the county," Weber said. "There's a lot of really good county board members. Obviously, the responsibilities are different at the county level than they are at the city level."

Unlike other communities in Kane County that had many uncontested races in Tuesday's election, every race in St. Charles was contested. Weber said he was glad to see that.

"That just shows that locally, people want to be involved," Weber said. "You end up getting better representation and it's just better overall for the community when you see that."