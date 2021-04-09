U-Haul truck stuck under Long Grove covered bridge

Another vehicle has wedged itself under Long Grove's covered bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road, the latest in a long series of such accidents.

Long Grove Fire Protection District Battalion Chief John Jaworski said the driver of a U-Haul truck "could not make it through the bridge, no matter how hard he tried."

Jaworski estimated that the truck was a 12-footer. Unfortunately for the driver, clearance is 8-foot, 6-inches.

He said firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

As of 5:40 p.m., the truck was still lodged on the bridge.

He said firefighters checked out the structure.

"It looked to be in pretty decent shape," he said.

However, more will be known about its condition after the truck is removed.

He said the driver was not injured.

The scene was turned over to the Lake County sheriff's office.