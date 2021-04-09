 

U-Haul truck stuck under Long Grove covered bridge

  • Long Grove Fire Protection District Battalion Chief John Jaworski said the driver of a U-Haul truck "could not make it through the bridge, no matter how hard he tried" Friday afternoon in Long Grove.

      Long Grove Fire Protection District Battalion Chief John Jaworski said the driver of a U-Haul truck "could not make it through the bridge, no matter how hard he tried" Friday afternoon in Long Grove. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • The driver of a U-Haul truck that hit the covered bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove Friday afternoon talks on the phone while waiting for a tow truck.

      The driver of a U-Haul truck that hit the covered bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove Friday afternoon talks on the phone while waiting for a tow truck. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Ernie's Towing driver Andy Block sweeps up pieces of wood Friday afternoon after a U-Haul truck hit the covered bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove.

      Ernie's Towing driver Andy Block sweeps up pieces of wood Friday afternoon after a U-Haul truck hit the covered bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 4/9/2021 6:34 PM

Another vehicle has wedged itself under Long Grove's covered bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road, the latest in a long series of such accidents.

Long Grove Fire Protection District Battalion Chief John Jaworski said the driver of a U-Haul truck "could not make it through the bridge, no matter how hard he tried."

 

Jaworski estimated that the truck was a 12-footer. Unfortunately for the driver, clearance is 8-foot, 6-inches.

He said firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

As of 5:40 p.m., the truck was still lodged on the bridge.

He said firefighters checked out the structure.

"It looked to be in pretty decent shape," he said.

However, more will be known about its condition after the truck is removed.

He said the driver was not injured.

The scene was turned over to the Lake County sheriff's office.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 