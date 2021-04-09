The McHenry County Clerk releases new, corrected election results

McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio fills a secure blue bin with recounted paper ballots inside the voting tabulation room at the McHenry County Administrative Building on Thursday in Woodstock. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

The McHenry County clerk's office has released new, corrected results for Tuesday's local consolidated election.

After a technical error with the office's ballot tabulation devices led to a full recount of votes Thursday, the new results were posted to the county's election results webpage just before 12:50 p.m. Friday.

These results are still unofficial and will not be finalized and certified until two weeks after Tuesday's election, according to Illinois state statute. Late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots and provisionally cast ballots could still be counted.

Votes for write-in candidates also were not included in the new results posted Friday afternoon and will be posted to the county clerk's website when they are fully counted, according to a statement posted on the election results page Friday.

The candidates leading in five of the county's competitive school board races -- Huntley School District 158, Alden-Hebron School District 19, McHenry School District 15, Cary School District 26 and Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 -- changed after the release of the corrected results.

Two Barrington-area races were affected. Updated tallies show top vote-getters in Barrington Area Unit District 220 are: Katie Karam, Erin Chang Ding, Sandra Ficke-Bradford and Steve Wang, and in Barrington Area Library District: Jennifer J. Lucas and Anne Ordway.

The votes cast for some of the county's school board races were underreported Tuesday night because of changes made to the descriptions of the terms for these races, which altered the spacing of the ballot just enough to interfere with their machinery's ability to read votes correctly, County Clerk Joe Tirio said Thursday.

The clerk's office uses tabulation machines to count votes, and these machines are programmed to read votes off a ballot by looking for the darkened circles where each vote is marked based on the design of the ballot, also known as "target areas," Tirio said.

Before Tuesday's election, a change was made to the description of the terms for some local school board races, he said. This changed the format of some ballots just enough to throw off the location of those darkened circles, so they no longer matched with the "target areas" preprogrammed into the tabulation machines. This caused votes cast in some school board races to be drastically underreported.

The results of some other down-ballot races also were affected, officials said.

The problem was first reported in a statement issued by Tirio late Wednesday morning, which stated only that they had discovered "anomalies" in the results that caused some races to be "misreported."

It wasn't until the next day that they could definitively say why this occurred, the Northwest Herald reported.

The underreported races were first brought to Tirio's attention by members of the Democratic Party of McHenry County, who noticed two candidates in the Cary School District 26 board race had received no votes in some precincts.

Given that the problem turned out to be a technological error borne of an unnoticed formatting issue, McHenry County Board Chairman Mike Buehler said he does not see a need for the county board to get involved.

Under Illinois State Board of Elections procedures, the agency would not come to McHenry County unless requested to do so, spokesman Matt Dietrich said.

• The Daily Herald contributed to this report.