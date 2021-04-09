Naperville might adjust liquor license language for theater house

A Naperville theater house is seeking a liquor license amendment that would allow alcohol to be served during private events and rental opportunities without the requirement of a live performance.

On top of its core mission as a performing arts venue, Center Stage Place at 1665 Quincy Ave. has been expanding its scope to host corporate conferences, birthday parties, receptions, film festivals, fundraisers and other community gatherings, Executive Director Kandiss Hernandez said.

The theater house, which opened in 2010, is permitted to sell beer and wine during live musical and theatrical presentations. But the Class R liquor license no longer fits Center Stage's business model amid the growth of its rental operations, she said.

The Naperville liquor commission this week unanimously supported tweaking the license classification to accommodate the breadth of clients served by Center Stage. That would require updating its service hours and redefining a "legitimate theater house" so that it predominantly -- not exclusively, as implied in the existing language -- provides a venue for live entertainment.

The panel's recommendation now goes to the city council for final consideration.

Commissioners considered a variety of options for allowing Center Stage to sell alcohol outside the scope of its traditional theater programming, including switching the venue to a Class M license designed for recreational or lifestyle amenities facilities.

But the term "recreation" was a sticking point for some who questioned whether a birthday party or corporate event would qualify.

Senior Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Lutzke said adopting a broad interpretation of the uses allowed under that license could set a precedent for future businesses.

Members of the commission instead opted to adjust the Class R license to accommodate the theater's expanded use. The change would not affect the Wentz Concert Hall, the only other license holder under the "legitimate theater house" classification, Lutzke said.

While there is no limit on the number of businesses that can be granted a Class R license in Naperville, some commissioners said the concept could add a layer of oversight for new applicants. Mayor Steve Chirico warned the extra step could cause "more bureaucracy" and unnecessary delays.

Several commissioners expressed interest in having a broader conversation about liquor license caps in each category.