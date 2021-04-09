Longtime Lake County superintendent of schools retires after contracting COVID-19

Roycealee Wood, the longtime Lake County Regional Superintendent of Schools, has retired to focus on her health after recently contracting COVID-19.

Wood, 80, was first elected superintendent in 2002 and before her retirement was serving her fifth term, which was to expire in 2022.

Joseph Balmes, who was named Wood's legal guardian last week by order of the Lake County circuit court, told news media this week Wood suffered from a severe case of COVID-19. Balmes is a partner at Waukegan-based Guardian Services Inc. Balmes did not immediately return a call for comment, but a Guardian Services representative confirmed he was serving as Wood's guardian.

Wood's husband, Kenneth Wood, died in 2011.

A statement issued by the Lake County Regional Office of Education about Wood's retirement said her passion for education had an impact across the county.

"The office looks forward to continuing to support Lake County school districts now and into the future by reaffirming Mrs. Wood's belief that 'every child should have the opportunity to be successful every day,'" the statement read.

On Thursday, the county announced it was seeking qualified applicants to serve the rest of Wood's term.

Lake County Board President Sandy Hart, a Democrat, will pick Wood's replacement. Wood was the only Republican serving in a countywide elected office. Hart will have to appoint a Republican to fill Wood's seat. She said she is forming an advisory committee of educational leaders "to determine who is going to be the best fit to support schools across Lake County."

People may apply to be considered by 5 p.m. on April 21. More information is available at lakecountyil.gov.