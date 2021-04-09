Images from Arlington Heights bank robbery released
Updated 4/10/2021 11:01 AM
Federal authorities have released surveillance images of the robbery of the TCF Bank branch at the Jewel at 870 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.
The Chicago office of the FBI said that at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, a man entered the branch and demanded money from the teller, implying he had a weapon.
Authorities said the robber was described as white, thin, 5-feet-7-inches, 160 pounds and approximately in his late 30s to early 40s.
He was wearing a black-and-white baseball cap with writing, a dark facial covering, a green long-sleeved T-shirt with writing on the back, khaki cargo shorts, gray socks and black gym shoes.
