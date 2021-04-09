Feder: Tribune's Eric Zorn regrets 'chilly tone' of column on shooting of 13-year-old
Updated 4/9/2021 6:41 AM
Saying he "should have done better," Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn is expressing regret for what he called the "chilly, analytical tone" of his piece about the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by Chicago police.
Zorn's Tuesday column, headlined "Let's wait before turning slain 13-year-old Adam Toledo into a martyr," urged people to withhold judgment until more facts are known. He argued that it's too early to say whether police acted in justifiable self-defense, but "it's not too early to stop romanticizing and infantilizing 13-year-olds." Read the full story at robertfeder.com.
