Feder: Tribune's Eric Zorn regrets 'chilly tone' of column on shooting of 13-year-old

Saying he "should have done better," Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn is expressing regret for what he called the "chilly, analytical tone" of his piece about the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by Chicago police.

Zorn's Tuesday column, headlined "Let's wait before turning slain 13-year-old Adam Toledo into a martyr," urged people to withhold judgment until more facts are known. He argued that it's too early to say whether police acted in justifiable self-defense, but "it's not too early to stop romanticizing and infantilizing 13-year-olds."