Downtown road closure starts April 19 in Palatine
Updated 4/9/2021 1:44 PM
The village of Palatine announced that Smith Street at the railroad crossing downtown, by the Metra station, will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 9 a.m. April 19.
Union Pacific Railroad will be performing track repairs on the railroad crossing at Smith Street from April 19 through April 30, the village said.
A detour route will be posted to direct traffic to use Palatine Road, Quentin Road and Colfax Street.
Smith Street between Colfax and Wood Streets and between Wilson Street and Palatine Road will remain open to local traffic.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.