Downtown road closure starts April 19 in Palatine

Smith Street at the railroad crossing in downtown Palatine will be closed April 19-30 while Union Pacific Railroad does track repairs. image Courtesy of village of Palatine

The village of Palatine announced that Smith Street at the railroad crossing downtown, by the Metra station, will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 9 a.m. April 19.

Union Pacific Railroad will be performing track repairs on the railroad crossing at Smith Street from April 19 through April 30, the village said.

A detour route will be posted to direct traffic to use Palatine Road, Quentin Road and Colfax Street.

Smith Street between Colfax and Wood Streets and between Wilson Street and Palatine Road will remain open to local traffic.