Deer Park crash victim identified

The woman who died after a three-vehicle accident Thursday in Deer Park was identified Friday as Byronnise Clark, 35, of Champaign by the Lake County coroner's office.

The three people injured in the crash were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington, where Clark later died. An autopsy was performed Friday, showing she died from blunt-force injuries from the crash, the coroner's office said in a news release.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. on Route 12 at Deer Park Boulevard, at an entrance to the Deer Park Town Center shopping mall. Lake County sheriff's police said a dump truck hauling gravel, a minivan and an SUV were involved. The investigation is ongoing.