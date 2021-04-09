Carpentersville man charged with animal cruelty in dog stabbing

A Carpentersville man is facing an animal cruelty charge after his family's dog was found fatally stabbed in a forest preserve near Barrington Hills.

Christopher Castillo, 23, was charged last month with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, authorities said.

Kane County Forest Preserve Police Chief Mike Gilloffo said the charge stems from a March 25 incident.

Castillo told his parents he was taking the dog for a walk around 4:30 a.m., authorities said. When he did not return by 8 a.m., they reported him missing.

Gilloffo said the family found Castillo's car, a piece of clothing and the wounded dog in the parking lot of Helm Woods Forest Preserve. One of the family members, assuming the dog was dead, took the animal home.

Police ended up taking the dog to a veterinary hospital, but it ultimately died, Gilloffo said.

Castillo, meanwhile, was found walking later that day on Route 62. He later told police that God had told him to kill his family's pet, according to Gilloffo.

Due to concerns about his mental health, police took Castillo to a hospital for evaluation, Gilloffo said.

Castillo is free on $7,500 bond.