Bloomingdale Park District to host COVID-19 vaccination event

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held April 15 and 16 in Bloomingdale. Associated Press

Bloomingdale is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, April 15, and Friday, April 16, at the Johnston Recreation Center.

The village is partnering with the Bloomingdale Park District and Rana-Reagan Pharmacy to supply free Moderna doses for up to 750 people from 5 to 9 p.m. each day at the center at 172 South Circle Ave. People 18 or older are eligible, but they must register online for appointments. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The second dose of the vaccine for those vaccinated April 15 will be Thursday, May 13. For those vaccinated April 16, the second dose will be Friday, May 14. People should sign up for the first shot only if they also are available for the second vaccination.

Park district director Joe Potts said organizing the event has taken hard work and collaboration.

"We put a lot of muscle into this one," Potts said. "It's a good way to provide a service to the community that we feel is very important. Putting (the rec center) to this use is a perfect use for the community."

Those receiving shots must bring a valid state photo ID, a copy of their digital Prescription Rx Card and a vaccine consent form, which should be filled out in advance. The consent form is available at www.villageofbloomingdale.org/DocumentCenter/View/4235/RRPVACCINE_CONSENTFORM1.

Printers and copiers will be available on-site.

About 36 park district volunteers will work at the event along with health care providers distributing the vaccine.

Bloomingdale Assistant Village Administrator Barb Weber said she is anticipating 21 enrollments every 15 minutes, with all slots likely to be filled by this weekend.

To register, go to https://calendly.com/ranareaganpharmacy/bloomingdale-vaccination-event?month=2021-04.