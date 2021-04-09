Aurora police investigating gunfire

Aurora police announced on their Facebook page that they were investigating a call for shots fired Friday night.

About 7:40 p.m., police posted that they received a report that the shots were fired on Route 34/Ogden Avenue at 75th Street.

Initially, police were advising drivers to avoid westbound Ogden Avenue, which was closed down at 75th while police continued the investigation.

However, the roadway is now open in both directions.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500.