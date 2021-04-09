4,004 COVID-19 cases, most since Jan. 29; record 164,462 vaccine doses

New cases of COVID-19 shot up to 4,004 Friday, the highest since Jan. 29, with 21 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

At the same time, the state hit another record for COVID-19 vaccinations after 164,462 more shots were administered Thursday. The seven-day average is 118,336.

The federal government has delivered 8,841,285 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 6,871,645 shots have been administered.

So far, 2,665,722 people have been fully vaccinated or 20.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,808 as of Thursday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.2% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,273,2000 and 21,476 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 101,737 virus tests in the last 24 hours.