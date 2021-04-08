Student art show in St. Charles

Artwork from more than 50 Fox Valley students will be featured during an art show sponsored by the St. Charles Arts Council, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion.

The student art show will be held April 17 through May 15 at 116 Gallery in Mixology Spa Salon, 116 Main St., in downtown St. Charles. An artist reception, which will be open to the public, is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 24.

"We received 123 entries from students grade kindergarten through college age," said Kathryn Hill, executive director of the St. Charles Arts Council. "The talent in our young people is always exciting to see. We're happy to support our local youth in providing a beautiful venue to showcase their work."